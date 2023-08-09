Open Menu

DC Orders For Accelerating Pace Of Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 01:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan on Wednesday directed officials to accelerate work on projects under the Punjab Intermediate City Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP).

He issued these orders while addressing a meeting of projects under the PICIIP.

Administrator Municipal Corporation Muhammad Iqbal, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz, XEN Public Health Engineering Department Rana Abrar, consultant NESPAK Saifullah, City Manager PICIIP Ali Khan and representatives of the concerned departments were also present.

The DC directed the PICIIP to speed up work to complete the proposed scheme of parking shedfor the Solid Waste Management Company.

