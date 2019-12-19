UrduPoint.com
DC Orders For Catch Up Day Regarding Polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:12 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir has said special teams of the health department had given anti-polio vaccination to 668,715 children during a three-day campaign in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir has said special teams of the health department had given anti-polio vaccination to 668,715 children during a three-day campaign in the district.

Addressing a meeting of the Sialkot Health Management Authority held here on Thursday, the DC ordered the officials to observe Dec 20 as Catch Up Day to achieve 100 per cent results of the campaign.

