DC Orders For Cattle Vaccination Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:22 PM

DC orders for cattle vaccination campaign

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Khalid Saleem, a cattle vaccination campaign started in the district to protect them from various diseases, on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Khalid Saleem, a cattle vaccination campaign started in the district to protect them from various diseases, on Wednesday.

Livestock officials had set up camps at the weekly cattle markets and were distributing medicines among the farmers to protect their animals from diseases.

Pursuing the directives of the DC, they said that the livestock department had launched the campaign after receiving numerous complaints from different parts of the district concerning spread of animal diseases.

They said the livestock teams also held meetings with farmers in different areas to get information about diseases.The department also started a special spray and vaccination campaign in villages and in weekly cattle markets.

They said the department had carried out spray of the viruses which were usually transferred from cattle to human beings.

