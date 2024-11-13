Open Menu

DC Orders For Clearing Wall-chalking In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM

DC orders for clearing wall-chalking in Sialkot

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has directed the chief officers to end all types of wall-chalking in the limits of municipal corporation and speed up the ongoing campaign to deal with stray dogs and to mobilise the Civil Defence Department against mini petrol pumps and illegal gas decanting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has directed the chief officers to end all types of wall-chalking in the limits of municipal corporation and speed up the ongoing campaign to deal with stray dogs and to mobilise the Civil Defence Department against mini petrol pumps and illegal gas decanting.

He was chairing a meeting to check performance of officers in accordance with the indicators set by the Punjab government to improve departmental performance.

The DC directed the local environment protection department to check kilns and demolish such facilities which emit black smoke.

DC Zulqarnain directed the secretary Transport Authority to take indiscriminate action against smog-emitting public and private vehicles and impose fine on them.

The deputy commissioner also chaired a meeting of councils of price control magistrates constituted in Health and education authorities, and reviewed their performance.

Related Topics

Petrol Education Government Of Punjab Fine Vehicles Price Gas All Mini

Recent Stories

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

7 minutes ago
 US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in U ..

US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict

7 minutes ago
 Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parli ..

Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament

16 minutes ago
 BISP strives to improve lives of deserving familie ..

BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid

16 minutes ago
 Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump suppo ..

Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support

16 minutes ago
 Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump ..

Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

16 minutes ago
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption convic ..

Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction

16 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused i ..

The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case

23 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commen ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..

23 minutes ago
 Teenage boy abducted in Taxila

Teenage boy abducted in Taxila

23 minutes ago
 Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost fo ..

Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism

23 minutes ago
 War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as ..

War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan