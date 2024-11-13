DC Orders For Clearing Wall-chalking In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has directed the chief officers to end all types of wall-chalking in the limits of municipal corporation and speed up the ongoing campaign to deal with stray dogs and to mobilise the Civil Defence Department against mini petrol pumps and illegal gas decanting.
He was chairing a meeting to check performance of officers in accordance with the indicators set by the Punjab government to improve departmental performance.
The DC directed the local environment protection department to check kilns and demolish such facilities which emit black smoke.
DC Zulqarnain directed the secretary Transport Authority to take indiscriminate action against smog-emitting public and private vehicles and impose fine on them.
The deputy commissioner also chaired a meeting of councils of price control magistrates constituted in Health and education authorities, and reviewed their performance.
