DC Orders For Continuing Dengue Related Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 03:59 PM

DC orders for continuing dengue related activities

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed officers concerned to continue activities regarding dengue

MULTAN, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed officers concerned to continue activities regarding dengue.

Presiding over a meeting of district emergency and response committee here on Saturday, he said that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said the district administration had worked hard for eradication of dengue virus which should continued in future too.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Hidayat Ullah, Focal Person Dr Attaul Rehman and other officers were also present.

