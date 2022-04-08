DC orders for demarcation of govt primary schools

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Friday directed Assistant Commissioner to stop interference of irrelevant persons in Government Primary School (GPS) and ordered him to demarcate GPS Bagh, GPS Sherbai Syedan, GPS Dheri Maira, GPS Khokhar and other schools

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Friday directed Assistant Commissioner to stop interference of irrelevant persons in Government Primary school (GPS) and ordered him to demarcate GPS Bagh, GPS Sherbai Syedan, GPS Dheri Maira, GPS Khokhar and other schools.

He ordered this while chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee Education Department at his office.

District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Education Monitoring Authority Ansar Mahmood briefed the meeting about the performance from January to March 2022 and the performance and implementation of the minutes of the previous steering committee meeting.

District Education Officer (DEO) male and female also briefed tje DC regarding the cleanliness of schools and whitewashing and said that 200 boys and 295 females were whitewashed.

The deputy commissioner directed to complete the process of procurement of furniture as soon as possible. DMO Abbottabad also shared details regarding the monitoring.

The DC directed to ensure strict action against absent staff and other violations.

Tariq Salam Marwat directed to provide Education Management Information System (EMIS) code to the schools operating without code so that better monitoring, provision of facilities and education process in schools can be further improved. Program Officer from Elementary Education Foundation (EEF) gave a briefing regarding the work.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued instructions to DEOs and DMOs regarding the improvement of schools and monitoring systems,