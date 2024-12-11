Open Menu

DC Orders For Expedite Anti-dengue Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has directed for expedite anti-dengue measures and said that hotspots should be thoroughly checked on regular basis for complete elimination of dengue menace

Chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention here on Wednesday, he emphasized for proactive measures and directed the officials of the committee to clear larval breeding hotspots daily by focusing on indoor surveillance to curb dengue spread effectively.

He stressed the need for year-round efforts to prevent dengue and called for a similar commitment in the upcoming season. He also directed the surveillance teams to inspect graveyards and junkyards as part of the preventive strategy.

The DC expressed satisfaction on the performance of anti-dengue teams and highlighted the importance of uninterrupted surveillance activities. He also urged for continuous collaboration among the departments to ensure sustained success in combating dengue.

