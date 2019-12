DC orders for fixing reflectors on sugarcane-loaded trollies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi took strict notice of road accidents due to sugarcane-loaded tractor-trollies and ordered for installing reflectors.

He directed secretary Regional Transport Authority Hina Rehman to instal reflectors on tractor-trollies to avoid accidents in thick fog.

Secretary RTA conducted awareness session for tractor-trollies drivers at the JK sugar mills and installed reflectors and fog lights on tractor-trollies.