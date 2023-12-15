DC orders for foolproof security around churches

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar has directed the police and other security organizations to make special arrangements to provide foolproof security around the churches so that the Christian community members can celebrate Christmas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar has directed the police and other security organizations to make special arrangements to provide foolproof security around the churches so that the Christian community members can celebrate Christmas.

Chairing a meeting attended by representatives of the police, local government, district administration held at his office on Friday.

He said that efforts be made to ensure areas around churches and neighbourhoods, where the Christian community resides in big numbers, were kept clean and street lights remained in working condition.

He also directed the traffic police to make arrangements to keep these areas clear of encroachments for smooth traffic flow.

The deputy commissioner said that the electricity utility would also be asked to avoid load-shedding in these areas so that the community members celebrate their festival without any hassle.