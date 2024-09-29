Open Menu

DC Orders For Making All Water Filtration Plants Functional

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

DC orders for making all water filtration plants functional

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the local administration to take immediate steps for functioning of all water filtration plants.

A spokesman for district administration said here on Sunday that after receiving complaints from the general public, the DC took serious notice and said that the government had spent huge money on the water plants whereas some plants were installed by the people with the contribution of the well-to-do and local philanthropists only to provide the facility of potable drinking water.

He directed the district administration to take immediate measures for functioning of all redundant and defected water filtration plants so that the people could enjoy the facility of filtered water for drinking purposes.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Aurangzeb Goraya made a water filtration plant functional in Tehsil Saddar and said that remaining plants would also be made operational very soon, spokesman added.

