DC orders for providing clean water, cleanliness, plantation

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed officials to speed up work for green and clean Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed officials to speed up work for green and clean Multan.

He ordered for paying special focus on provision of clean drinking water,cleanliness and plantation.

The DC expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday.

He also ordered the Wasa for placing a register at each water filtration plant regarding change of filters.

He ordered departments for ensuring cleanliness in their premises, otherwise,stern action would be taken.

He said funds would be released soon for the first phase of the Green and Clean Multan.