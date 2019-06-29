UrduPoint.com
DC Orders For Providing Facilities In Khanewal District Jail

Sat 29th June 2019 | 05:25 PM

DC orders for providing facilities in Khanewal district jail

Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry has ordered for providing missing facilities in district jail here

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry has ordered for providing missing facilities in district jail here.

Chairing a meeting, attended by the district departments officials including building, environment and canal, here on Saturday, he discussed the problems facing different departments.

After getting a briefing on dilapidated jail building in the wake of current heavy rains, he ordered for writing a letter to the Home Department for installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and walk-through gates on the jail premises.

He asked the Environment Protection Department to grow trees in the district and the Canal Department to ensure watering of the saplings.

Meanwhile, the DC paid a surprise visit to the land record centre at tehsil office Khanewal to check staff presence, cleanliness situation, service delivery, etc. He also went to the district council office and ordered the official concerned to check cleanliness situation in streets.

