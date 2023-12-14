DC orders for rehabilitation of historical building by June 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh had directed the officers of Planning and Development Department to complete rehabilitation work of historical buildings till June 2024.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, he said that Allama Iqbal library, Tehsil Council Building, Gumti, Qaisar Gate, Gora Graveyard, Clock Tower and Havaili Bhaghat Singh were the historical buildings in Faisalabad and this national heritage would be preserved by completing their repair, maintenance and rehabilitation work up to June 2024.

He also took detailed briefing on ongoing pace of work and said that all obstacles in this regard would be removed on urgent basis.

Chief Officer District Council Faisal Javaid, Admin Officer DC Office Riaz Hussain Anjum, Madam Bazla and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Asfand Yar were also present in the meeting in addition to senior architectures from Lahore Azeem Dad Khan, Muhammad Ayyaz Siddique and Ahsan Mehmood.