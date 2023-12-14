Open Menu

DC Orders For Rehabilitation Of Historical Building By June 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2023 | 05:46 PM

DC orders for rehabilitation of historical building by June 2024

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh had directed the officers of Planning and Development Department to complete rehabilitation work of historical buildings till June 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh had directed the officers of Planning and Development Department to complete rehabilitation work of historical buildings till June 2024.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, he said that Allama Iqbal library, Tehsil Council Building, Gumti, Qaisar Gate, Gora Graveyard, Clock Tower and Havaili Bhaghat Singh were the historical buildings in Faisalabad and this national heritage would be preserved by completing their repair, maintenance and rehabilitation work up to June 2024.

He also took detailed briefing on ongoing pace of work and said that all obstacles in this regard would be removed on urgent basis.

Chief Officer District Council Faisal Javaid, Admin Officer DC Office Riaz Hussain Anjum, Madam Bazla and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Asfand Yar were also present in the meeting in addition to senior architectures from Lahore Azeem Dad Khan, Muhammad Ayyaz Siddique and Ahsan Mehmood.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad June All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

USC reduces Ghee, cooking oil prices

USC reduces Ghee, cooking oil prices

16 minutes ago
 Aqeel moves to semifinal of Begum Kulsum Saifullah ..

Aqeel moves to semifinal of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan C’ships

16 minutes ago
 Rain-thunderstorm likely in upper KP, GB, Northwes ..

Rain-thunderstorm likely in upper KP, GB, Northwest

16 minutes ago
 USAID provides engineering graduates immersive ind ..

USAID provides engineering graduates immersive industry exposure for energy sect ..

16 minutes ago
 Multan’s Beenish Saeed accorded Asia’s ‘prin ..

Multan’s Beenish Saeed accorded Asia’s ‘principal of the year’ award

29 minutes ago
 PSX gains 170 points

PSX gains 170 points

28 minutes ago
Dr. Umar Saif terms role of technology as crucial ..

Dr. Umar Saif terms role of technology as crucial for economic development

28 minutes ago
 Orban says EU can't yet discuss Ukraine membership

Orban says EU can't yet discuss Ukraine membership

42 minutes ago
 4 more marriage halls sealed, fine imposed

4 more marriage halls sealed, fine imposed

42 minutes ago
 Dry weather predicts in northern Sindh

Dry weather predicts in northern Sindh

42 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, before ECB rate ..

Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, before ECB rate call

49 minutes ago
 Seminar on easy loan at Sargodha Arts Council

Seminar on easy loan at Sargodha Arts Council

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan