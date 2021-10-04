DC orders for speedy resolution of Citizen Portal complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad has expressed concern over delaying tactics by some departments in redressing public grievances received on Pakistan Citizen Portal and directed the district heads to improve their performance, failing which show-cause notices would be issued to them.

He was presiding over a meeting held here at DC Complex to review the performance of different departments in redressing public complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The DC said that in future departments showing below 45% satisfactory level would be given show-cause notices.

He directed the district heads of various departments to immediately resolve public complaints.

He warned that if fake and fictitious entries were reported to increase the performance the concerned department would be responsible and made accountable. He ordered an audit of some departments regarding solution percentage of complaints. The meeting was informed that so far 54,876 public complaints received on Citizen Portal have been disposed of while expeditious steps are being taken to resolve the pending 1,998 cases including 1,004 new complaints. It was further informed that satisfactory level of the applicants is recorded 51%.