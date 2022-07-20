UrduPoint.com

DC Orders For Taking Measures Against Dengue

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi on Wednesday directed departments concerned to take all possible measures for the elimination of dengue.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements, the DC said weather was favorable for the growth of the dengue larva so that the health department and Metropolitan Corporation should take measures.

CEO Health Dr Sohail Qazi and officers concerned also attended the meeting.

Dr Sohail briefed the meeting about initiatives taken by the health department.

