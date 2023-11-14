Open Menu

DC Orders Fresh Survey For Demarcation Of Commercial, Industrial, Residential Zones

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

DC orders fresh survey for demarcation of commercial, industrial, residential zones

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer Tuesday ordered officials to survey afresh the Multan area falling under the purview of district council for demarcation of its industrial, commercial and residential zones to execute master plan in a flawless manner.

Presiding over a planning committee meeting of district council, DC said that consultant would be engaged to demarcate six site development zones.

He said that proposals would be sent to Punjab government for suitable environment-friendly utilization of the area identified as Green Area.

Moreover, he added, recommendations would also be sent for necessary amendments in the land-use rules.

New commercial and residential zones would be demarcated to resolve the problem of housing accommodation of rising

population, he added.

Rizwan Qadeer said, he has also instructed Multan Development Authority (MDA) and Metropolitan Corporation to improve town planning. Earlier, chief officer District Council Muhammad Hussain Bangash gave a detailed briefing on planning rules.

