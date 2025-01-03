Open Menu

DC Orders Fresh Survey To Upgrade Multan Master Plan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 06:20 PM

DC orders fresh survey to upgrade Multan master plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Friday ordered a fresh survey of commercial and agriculture land in Multan with a view to upgrade the MDA master plan for urban development in the light of future needs and implement it flawlessly to facilitate people better.

Presiding over a meeting of Planning and Design Committee, Bukhari said the fresh survey of commercial and agricultural lands would help assess contemporary and future needs for development. He emphasized the importance of identifying industrial and residential zones that can better cater to the evolving demands of the city.

The committee also outlined various significant measures to modernize Multan development framework. It was decided in the meeting that the existing master plan of Multan Development Authority (MDA) will be upgraded to incorporate new requirements, ensuring sustainable urban development.

To achieve this, a joint working team comprising the MDA, Municipal Corporation, District Council, and Phata officials has been formed.

The DC observed that the survey to mark land as green areas was in the final stages.

He reiterated that the master plan modification initiative was aimed at discouraging unplanned constructions and regulate commercial activities, fostering organized and sustainable growth.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Abu Bakar, Chief Officer (CO) Muhammad Iqbal and other district officials. The officials gave a briefing on the master plan and the approval process for commercial buildings. The initiative reflected the administration’s resolve to transforming Multan into a modern and sustainable urban hub, the DC said.

Related Topics

Multan Agriculture Hub Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced ..

ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025

Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025

22 minutes ago
 DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3 ..

DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3m guests in 15 days

52 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day by honouring his wife Sheikha H ..

52 minutes ago
 PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner ..

PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner to Boost Youth-Centric ICT In ..

57 minutes ago
 World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Mi ..

World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..

1 hour ago
Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

3 hours ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

4 hours ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

4 hours ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan