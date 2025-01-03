DC orders fresh survey to upgrade Multan master plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Friday ordered a fresh survey of commercial and agriculture land in Multan with a view to upgrade the MDA master plan for urban development in the light of future needs and implement it flawlessly to facilitate people better.

Presiding over a meeting of Planning and Design Committee, Bukhari said the fresh survey of commercial and agricultural lands would help assess contemporary and future needs for development. He emphasized the importance of identifying industrial and residential zones that can better cater to the evolving demands of the city.

The committee also outlined various significant measures to modernize Multan development framework. It was decided in the meeting that the existing master plan of Multan Development Authority (MDA) will be upgraded to incorporate new requirements, ensuring sustainable urban development.

To achieve this, a joint working team comprising the MDA, Municipal Corporation, District Council, and Phata officials has been formed.

The DC observed that the survey to mark land as green areas was in the final stages.

He reiterated that the master plan modification initiative was aimed at discouraging unplanned constructions and regulate commercial activities, fostering organized and sustainable growth.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Abu Bakar, Chief Officer (CO) Muhammad Iqbal and other district officials. The officials gave a briefing on the master plan and the approval process for commercial buildings. The initiative reflected the administration’s resolve to transforming Multan into a modern and sustainable urban hub, the DC said.