DC Orders Fuel Price Inspection Drive In Capital
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) In response to Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon's directives, the Assistant Commissioner City conducted a thorough inspection of key areas, focusing on G-6, G-7, Blue Area, F-7, F-6, areas aimed at ensuring compliance with OGRA's fixed fuel rates.
Excitingly, the Assistant Commissioner made impactful moves during the operation. Moreover during the operation one pump owner and four individuals found guilty of overcharging faced immediate arrest.
Additionally, two people were apprehended for using faulty measuring instruments, adding another layer to the crackdown.
Dr. Abdullah Tabassum, the ICT spokesman on Tuesday confirmed the swift action, highlighting the importance of adhering to regulated prices. As a stern warning, the authorities addressed concerns about poor sanitation, signaling a comprehensive approach to uphold standards in the city.
This proactive initiative underscores the commitment to fair practices and consumer protection.
