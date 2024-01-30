Open Menu

DC Orders Fuel Price Inspection Drive In Capital

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM

DC orders fuel price inspection drive in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) In response to Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon's directives, the Assistant Commissioner City conducted a thorough inspection of key areas, focusing on G-6, G-7, Blue Area, F-7, F-6, areas aimed at ensuring compliance with OGRA's fixed fuel rates.

Excitingly, the Assistant Commissioner made impactful moves during the operation. Moreover during the operation one pump owner and four individuals found guilty of overcharging faced immediate arrest.

Additionally, two people were apprehended for using faulty measuring instruments, adding another layer to the crackdown.

Dr. Abdullah Tabassum, the ICT spokesman on Tuesday confirmed the swift action, highlighting the importance of adhering to regulated prices. As a stern warning, the authorities addressed concerns about poor sanitation, signaling a comprehensive approach to uphold standards in the city.

This proactive initiative underscores the commitment to fair practices and consumer protection.

Related Topics

Poor

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

1 hour ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

1 hour ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

2 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

14 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

14 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

14 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

14 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan