DC orders full coverage during polio catch-up days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the polio teams to revisit the houses as many times as necessary to achieve 100 per cent vaccination targets during the ongoing catch-up days.

Chairing a meeting, he reviewed the performance of polio teams and highlighted the importance of catch-up round. He said that vaccination of each and every child is imperative to save them from polio disease.

He directed the health teams to accelerate their efforts to make Faisalabad a polio free district and in this connection, they should concentrate especially on remote areas.

Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Headquarters and Polio Campaign Convener Dr. Muhammad Azeem briefed the meeting about first five days performance and said that more than 1.483 million children had been vaccinated across the district.

Chief Officer Health Dr. Adnan, Assistant Commissioner City Atique Ullah, Dr. Zulqarnain, representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and others were also present in the meeting.