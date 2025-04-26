Open Menu

DC Orders Full Coverage During Polio Catch-up Days

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 08:20 PM

DC orders full coverage during polio catch-up days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the polio teams to revisit the houses as many times as necessary to achieve 100 per cent vaccination targets during the ongoing catch-up days.

Chairing a meeting, he reviewed the performance of polio teams and highlighted the importance of catch-up round. He said that vaccination of each and every child is imperative to save them from polio disease.

He directed the health teams to accelerate their efforts to make Faisalabad a polio free district and in this connection, they should concentrate especially on remote areas.

Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Headquarters and Polio Campaign Convener Dr. Muhammad Azeem briefed the meeting about first five days performance and said that more than 1.483 million children had been vaccinated across the district.

Chief Officer Health Dr. Adnan, Assistant Commissioner City Atique Ullah, Dr. Zulqarnain, representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and others were also present in the meeting.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

4 minutes ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

21 minutes ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

26 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

32 minutes ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

4 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

5 hours ago
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

5 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

7 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

12 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan