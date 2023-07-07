Open Menu

DC Orders Full Payment Of Cotton Price To Farmers

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DC orders full payment of cotton price to farmers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu on Friday directed the relevant officers to discourage illegal deductions in cotton prices and ensure full payment of cotton crops to farmers.

Taking serious notice of the illegal deduction of cotton prices by a middle man from farmers, the DC while presiding over a meeting with officers of the agriculture department, directed officers concerned to visit the market and monitor the auction of cotton.

He said that the ginners and middle man would be directed to avoid illegal deductions in cotton prices and pay a fixed Rs 8500 per maund to farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "A bumper crop of white gold could strengthen the country's economy and offering full payment of the crop will encourage farmers and restore their trust." He asked agriculture officers to guide farmers in picking the early and late crops to get the best production.

Giving a briefing in the meeting, Deputy Director (DD) of Agriculture Dr Muhammad Iqbal Niazi said that production of the early cotton crop was being noticed and it was about three increased as compared to the previous years.

The department striving hard to support farmers in getting maximum cotton production, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Visit Guide Man Gold Market Cotton From Best

Recent Stories

vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

Vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

8 minutes ago
 realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Bud ..

Realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Budget

25 minutes ago
 There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

1 hour ago
 vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

1 hour ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

2 hours ago
Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

3 hours ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

5 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

6 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

6 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan