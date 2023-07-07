DC orders full payment of cotton price to farmers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu on Friday directed the relevant officers to discourage illegal deductions in cotton prices and ensure full payment of cotton crops to farmers.

Taking serious notice of the illegal deduction of cotton prices by a middle man from farmers, the DC while presiding over a meeting with officers of the agriculture department, directed officers concerned to visit the market and monitor the auction of cotton.

He said that the ginners and middle man would be directed to avoid illegal deductions in cotton prices and pay a fixed Rs 8500 per maund to farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "A bumper crop of white gold could strengthen the country's economy and offering full payment of the crop will encourage farmers and restore their trust." He asked agriculture officers to guide farmers in picking the early and late crops to get the best production.

Giving a briefing in the meeting, Deputy Director (DD) of Agriculture Dr Muhammad Iqbal Niazi said that production of the early cotton crop was being noticed and it was about three increased as compared to the previous years.

The department striving hard to support farmers in getting maximum cotton production, he added.