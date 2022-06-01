UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Gearing Up Anti-dengue Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 06:39 PM

DC orders gearing up anti-dengue activities

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has directed the district officers to gear up anti-dengue activities in the city and to take all necessary measures for elimination of dengue larvae

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has directed the district officers to gear up anti-dengue activities in the city and to take all necessary measures for elimination of dengue larvae.

He expresses these views while chairing a meeting called to review arrangements for elimination of dengue in the provincial capital, here at the DC office on Wednesday.

The DC stressed the need for effective utilisation of all available resources to eliminate dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year.

He directed the anti-dengue staff to carry out indoor and outdoor surveillance. All departments should work in a coordinated manner to eliminate dengue, he added.

He said that special dengue awareness campaign should be launched, adding that the city was divided in different zones with deployment of field staff. The surveillance and monitoring teams were inspecting respective sectors' green areas, slums, mosques, markets, shops, residences to explore hotspots and high-risk areas where dengue mosquitoes could breed.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Market All From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Pakistan records crushing eight- ..

Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Pakistan records crushing eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka

10 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan talks about London weather

Armeena Khan talks about London weather

18 minutes ago
 Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperati ..

Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperation in energy, trade and invest ..

24 minutes ago
 Guterres Hopeful of Solution to Effects of Ukraine ..

Guterres Hopeful of Solution to Effects of Ukraine Crisis on Global Food Supply

45 seconds ago
 Police drive against professional beggars underway ..

Police drive against professional beggars underway, 55 held

48 seconds ago
 CIBEA award scholarships to CAS energy's students

CIBEA award scholarships to CAS energy's students

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.