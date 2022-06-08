DC orders gearing up anti-dengue activities

UrduPoint.com

Published June 08, 2022

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has directed the district officers to gear up anti-dengue activities in the city and take all necessary measures for elimination of dengue larvae

He was chairing a meeting to review arrangements for elimination of dengue in the provincial capital, here at his office on Wednesday.

The DC stressed the need for effective utilisation of all available resources to eliminate dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year.

He directed the anti-dengue staff to carry out indoor and outdoor surveillance.

All departments should work in a coordinate manner to eliminate dengue, he added. He said that special dengue awareness campaign should be launched, adding that the city was divided in different zones with deployment of field staff.

The surveillance and monitoring teams were inspecting respective sectors' green areas, slums, markets, shops and hotspots for complete elimination of dengue larvae.

