UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Orders Implementation Of Price Control Mechanism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

DC orders implementation of price control mechanism

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Wednesday directed the assistant commissioners to ensure implementation of price-control mechanism in accordance with the government directives.

He was presiding over a meeting to review price control mechanism here.

He said that prices of vegetables, fruits, sugar, flour and pulses should be checked indirectly and the prices of any commodity should not be unduly increased.

He directed the assistant commissioners to continue their regular visits to vegetable markets in addition to monitor implementation of fruits and vegetables bidding process.

He asked the price control magistrates to check prices of daily-use commodities and availability of price lists. He urged action against hoarders and profiteers and warned that lethargy would not be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Price Muhammad Ali Market Government Flour

Recent Stories

Emirates anticipates peak travel period at start o ..

12 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks dip just 0.2%, as yea ..

36 minutes ago

RTA Director explores cooperation with British Min ..

36 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

2 hours ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

2 hours ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.