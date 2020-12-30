DC orders implementation of price control mechanism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Wednesday directed the assistant commissioners to ensure implementation of price-control mechanism in accordance with the government directives.

He was presiding over a meeting to review price control mechanism here.

He said that prices of vegetables, fruits, sugar, flour and pulses should be checked indirectly and the prices of any commodity should not be unduly increased.

He directed the assistant commissioners to continue their regular visits to vegetable markets in addition to monitor implementation of fruits and vegetables bidding process.

He asked the price control magistrates to check prices of daily-use commodities and availability of price lists. He urged action against hoarders and profiteers and warned that lethargy would not be tolerated in this regard.