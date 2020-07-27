UrduPoint.com
DC Orders Implementing Sanitation Plan Effectively On Eid

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has ordered that a comprehensive sanitation plan should be implemented effectively in the district on Eid-ul-Azha.

He was presiding over a meeting in which the sanitation plan for waste management was reviewed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassir Nazir, Assistant Commissioners Faisal Sultan, Imtiaz Baig, Dr Zuneera, Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kashif Raza Awan and municipal committees chief officers were also present.

The DC said that a solid and effective strategy should be formulated for carrying out a clean up operation during the Eid days. Under the plan, remains of sacrificial animals should be collected and disposed of properly without any delay, he added. He said that for monitoring of the clean-up operation, the administrative machinery should remain active in the field.

He told all departments that no slackness, negligence or delay in standard cleaning would be tolerated on Eid-ul-Azha.

The DC ordered the Waste Management Company to keep its phone numbers functional. He also ordered for keeping the and the DC Office Control Room operational round-the-clock.

He said awareness should be created among the citizens about performing their part in keeping the city clean. He said the assistant commissioners had also been given the task of overseeing the clean-up operation.

The Waste Management Company CEO said that Eid-ul-Azha clean-up operation would consist of three phases, namely cleaning of city before Eid, removal of carcasses of sacrificial animals during Eid and collective cleanliness after Eid. He said that the main roads of the city would be washed, apart from the places of worship. He said that all preparations for Eid-ul-Azha cleaning operation were being finalised.

He said that three trenches were being dug near Muhammadwala on Jaranwala Road to bury the remains of sacrificial animals in the ground outside the city. He said that a special control room would be made operational on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. He said that 40 awareness camps would also be set up in different parts of the city for the convenience of the people where biodegradable bags would be distributed free of cost and sanitation would be provided to the citizens free of cost. He also reiterated his commitment that no effort would be spared in keeping the city clean on Eid-ul-Azha.

