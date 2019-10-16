UrduPoint.com
DC Orders Improvement In Cleanliness

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:27 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dr. Umer Sher Chatta has directed the officers concerned to improve the cleanliness of the city.

He directed this while visiting several areas here on Wednesday. He inspected the cleanliness situation and expressed anguish over garbage heaps lying unattended in most areas of the city.

The DC asked the officials of Sialkot West Management Company (SWMC) to show good performance.

Addressing an important meeting of SWMC officials, Dr. Umer Sher Chatta said the purpose of establishing the waste management company was to ensure early removal of garbage from all trash points in Sialkot besides ensuring its proper dumping.

He warned that negligent officials would be brought to task.

