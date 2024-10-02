DC Orders Improvement In Performance Of SDCs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram on Wednesday held a meeting to bring more improvement in the working of Service Delivery Centers (SDCs) Kohat and Lachi on the public complaints and suggestions, raised in the Khuli Katcheries.
The meeting beside the Additional Deputy Commissioner (G), Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) and Assistant Commissioners of Kohat, Lachi and Dara Adam Khel, was also attended by the Deputy Director Database and revenue officers.
Deputy Director Database and Revenue Officers briefed the meeting in detail on Land Computerization in Kohat district and the relief being provided to the people from Computerization.
The Deputy Commissioner strictly directed the authorities concerned that the benefits of Land Computerization should reach the people any way.
Necessary orders were also issued regarding the staff punctuality, creating friendly atmosphere, completion of work in time and zero tolerance on corruption so as to provide all possible facilities to the people in the matters related to revenue.
