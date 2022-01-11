UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Improving Play Grounds At Stadium, Other Parts Of City

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza Tuesday ordered officials to improve landscape of Faisal stadium and all the play grounds in the city to provide best playing facilities to younger generation

During visits to Faisal stadium, e-library, Bhutta Pur bypass, Nawab Muzaffar park, , Noor park, Yadgar club and vaccination center, DC said that government was committed to improve recreational facilities for the citizen on a priority.

He ordered grass cutting and cleanliness of Faisal stadium grounds and added that water be applied in time.

During visit to Yadgar club, DC inspected all sections including the vaccination center and ordered officials to improve condition of squash court and swimming pool.

Later, he visited Nawab Muzaffar park and Tileri Bagh and witnessed ongoing development work there. He said that Nawab Muzaffar Park would be transformed into the best recreational facility in the city.

