UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Improving Sanitary Conditions

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan has stressed the need for further improving sanitary conditions in the city.

He, along with Chief Officer Municipal Committee Haidar Ali Chatha went round Gujranwala Road, Fawara Chowk, Kutchehry Bazaar, Kolo Road, Hospital Road, Qatal Garha Chowk and Jalalpur Road early Thursday to see for himself sanitary conditions in the localities.

He reviewed main sewerage line on Kolo Road and directed the chief office to pay special attention to desilting of the open drains and sewerage lines. He warned that he would show zero tolerance for negligent and work-shirkers.

He was informed that the MC had divided the city into four zones and sanitary workers and supervisors were working in two shifts for cleaning of open drains and sewerage system. The DC said that he would personally monitor the sanitary conditions in the city.

