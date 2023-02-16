UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Initiating Work On 4 City Roads

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 06:51 PM

DC orders initiating work on 4 city roads

Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Thursday ordered officials to initiate work on four city roads without any further delay under World Bank assisted Punjab Cities Program

Presiding over a meeting, DC said that planning to resolve city's sewerage problems should also be finalized in shortest possible duration.

He issued guidelines to PMDFC and municipal committee officials on different stages of schemes completion. He said that dual city roads from Jaswant Nagar to SP Chowk, and onward to Railways underpass would be expanded and rebuilt.

He said that work order has been issued for road from football Chowk to stadium, Jaswant Nagar to 88/10-R and added that pre-qualification process was ongoing for rehabilitation of Fazal park.

DC said that sewerage issues of the city should resolved on a war footing in two phases adding that first phase should cover most troubled areas including Abbas Nagar, Karkhana road, peoples colony, Nizam Abad, Malka Abad and others.

