DC Orders Inquiry After Mills Workers Stage Protest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:42 PM

DC orders inquiry after mills workers stage protest

Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen Wednesday ordered an inquiry after workers of a textile mills staged protest outside the mills gate alleging they were being asked to leave for seeking wages and arrears

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) : Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen Wednesday ordered an inquiry after workers of a textile mills staged protest outside the mills gate alleging they were being asked to leave for seeking wages and arrears.

According to details, workers of a textile mills at Khnpur Bagga Sher alleged outside the mills gate during a protest that mills management through its general manager was depriving workers of their job and when they demand wages and arrears they are forced by the security staff to leave the mills premises.

Around 700 workers perform duty at the mills, they said.Taking notice of the workers' protest DC formed an inquiry committee to probe the allegations of workers against the mills management, according to sources from the DC office.

