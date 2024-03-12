Open Menu

DC Orders Inquiry Into Building Collapse Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 01:50 PM

DC orders inquiry into building collapse incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer ordered inquiry into a building collapse incident where nine persons died and another two sustained serious injuries as the roof of a three-storey building collapsed and its debris also fell to an adjacent home at Mohalla Jawadian near Haram Gate.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif is heading the inquiry committee and it will present a report within 48 hours. The committee will also assess losses and the cause of the mishap. Initially, it was termed as a cylinder blast by police.

The Deputy Commissioner also instructed officials to conduct physical inspections of dangerous buildings. Multan is over 5000 years old and there are hundreds of old buildings in the interior city. The Deputy Commissioner also observed that the administration would surely come up with concrete measures for vacating the building and shifting the residents to safer places.

Earlier, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleem Ullah informed that Rescue 1122 received a call about the building collapse mishap at 03:33. Rescue 1122 teams with 85 rescuers rushed to the site and started the rescue operation.

Seven persons of the family whose house came under the debris were found dead.

Similarly, another two persons, who owned the collapsed building also died in the mishap. Two seriously injured persons were shifted to Nishtar Hospital, said Dr Kaleem Ullah. The deceased are identified as Danish (15), Faheem Abbas (40), Ameer Ali (12), Waseem (14), Sanoobar (40), Bukhtawar Ameen (18) and Komal (13). Similarly, Waqar and Mussarat Bibi sustained serious injuries and were shifted to hospital.

Local police are investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Dead Police Died SITE Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

2 hours ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

2 hours ago
 PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

2 hours ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

5 hours ago
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

14 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

14 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

14 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

14 hours ago
 Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

14 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan