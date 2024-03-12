DC Orders Inquiry Into Building Collapse Incident
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer ordered inquiry into a building collapse incident where nine persons died and another two sustained serious injuries as the roof of a three-storey building collapsed and its debris also fell to an adjacent home at Mohalla Jawadian near Haram Gate.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif is heading the inquiry committee and it will present a report within 48 hours. The committee will also assess losses and the cause of the mishap. Initially, it was termed as a cylinder blast by police.
The Deputy Commissioner also instructed officials to conduct physical inspections of dangerous buildings. Multan is over 5000 years old and there are hundreds of old buildings in the interior city. The Deputy Commissioner also observed that the administration would surely come up with concrete measures for vacating the building and shifting the residents to safer places.
Earlier, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleem Ullah informed that Rescue 1122 received a call about the building collapse mishap at 03:33. Rescue 1122 teams with 85 rescuers rushed to the site and started the rescue operation.
Seven persons of the family whose house came under the debris were found dead.
Similarly, another two persons, who owned the collapsed building also died in the mishap. Two seriously injured persons were shifted to Nishtar Hospital, said Dr Kaleem Ullah. The deceased are identified as Danish (15), Faheem Abbas (40), Ameer Ali (12), Waseem (14), Sanoobar (40), Bukhtawar Ameen (18) and Komal (13). Similarly, Waqar and Mussarat Bibi sustained serious injuries and were shifted to hospital.
Local police are investigating the incident.
