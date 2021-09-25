DC orders inquiry into school girls punishment issue

KHANEWAL, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Saturday ordered inquiry into the incident of school girls cleaning street as punishment here at Jahanian on Saturday.

Taking notice on the viral video of school girls of Government Girls School 139/10-R cleaning street as punishment by their teacher, the deputy commissioner directed assistant commissioner Jahanian to conduct inquiry into the matter.

He said the school teachers, creating hurdle in educational activities, would have to face the consequences. He said that there was no room in education department for the teacher involved in giving punishment of street cleanliness to students.