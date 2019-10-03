UrduPoint.com
DC Orders Inquiry Into The Issues Of Sports Complex

Thu 03rd October 2019

DC orders inquiry into the issues of Sports Complex

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Ayesha Abro, expressing annoyance over poor sanitation at sports complex and absence of concerned officials during her visit, directed the Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad for conducting an inquiry in this regard.

She took the action during her surprise visit to the sports complex here on Thursday.

 Ayesha Abro directed the officers of sports complex to ensure cleanliness in the complex without any delay.

The Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad, Fida Hussain Shoro, was directed to submit detailed report regarding issues of sports complex so that Secretary Sports Affair would be approached for provision of required facilities in the complex.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, AC Qasimabad and other officers were accompanied with the Deputy Commissioner during her visit.

