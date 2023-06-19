UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Inquiry Into Use Of Poor Quality Material In BHU Construction

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 09:49 PM

DC orders inquiry into use of poor quality material in BHU construction

Deputy Commissioner Mahr Shahid Zaman Lak expressed resentment after noticing poor quality brick being used in the construction of Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Tahsil Taunsa Sharif and ordered an inquiry into the matter

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mahr Shahid Zaman Lak expressed resentment after noticing poor quality brick being used in the construction of Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Tahsil Taunsa Sharif and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

During a surprise visit to BHU at Mohoi in Taunsa Sharif on Monday, DC checked staff attendance, availability of medicines, and ongoing construction work.

He expressed resentment over the use of poor-quality bricks and ordered an inquiry. He said that there would be no compromise on quality of work and material and those found involved would be taken to task.

More Stories From Pakistan

