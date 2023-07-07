Open Menu

DC Orders Intensifying Anti-dengue Action

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

DC orders intensifying anti-dengue action

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bhakkar Dr Noor Muhammad Awan has directed the officers concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the DC said that indoor and outdoor surveillance should be conducted in all vulnerable areas of the district due to current weather conditions.

The authorities concerned should take effective measures to control dengue while special teams, the under anti-dengue drive, should inspect residential and commercial places and educate citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue, he added.

DC Noor Muhammad Awan said hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/ godowns should be checked properly. He urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and rooftops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito were found in air-coolers, water drums and scrap items.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Water Bhakkar All From

Recent Stories

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

27 minutes ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

34 minutes ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

3 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

4 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

4 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

15 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

15 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

15 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan