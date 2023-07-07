DC orders intensifying anti-dengue action

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bhakkar Dr Noor Muhammad Awan has directed the officers concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the DC said that indoor and outdoor surveillance should be conducted in all vulnerable areas of the district due to current weather conditions.

The authorities concerned should take effective measures to control dengue while special teams, the under anti-dengue drive, should inspect residential and commercial places and educate citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue, he added.

DC Noor Muhammad Awan said hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/ godowns should be checked properly. He urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and rooftops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito were found in air-coolers, water drums and scrap items.