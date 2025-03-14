DC orders intensifying crackdown on human trafficking, begging, power theft

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial directed the FIA to launch an awareness campaign against illegal immigration and take strict action against human traffickers.

He also instructed the Traffic Police to conduct programs in colleges to educate students about traffic rules and the dangers of over-speeding. A crackdown against underage and unlicensed drivers was ordered.

The second meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) in this regard was held under the chairmanship of DC Zulqarnain Langrial at his office, which was also attended by Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Umair, SP Investigation Usman Saifi, ADCG Ayub Bukhari, AC Anum Babar, and representatives from FIA, Local Government, Traffic Police, Social Welfare, Customs, GEPCO, and Civil Defence.

The DC ordered intensifying the anti-begging campaign, revealing that 300 beggars had been arrested under the Beggars Act, with FIRs registered against 25 individuals.

He urged random checks at begging hotspots and follow-up action against repeat offenders.

Regarding electricity dues, DC Langrial instructed the District Council and Municipal Committees to expedite payments to GEPCO through self-generated funds. He assured full cooperation from the district administration and police in combating power theft, aiming to further reduce Sialkot’s line losses, currently under 5%, by June. FIRs will be registered against all identified power thieves.

Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar was tasked with collaborating with local authorities to draft a plan for settling electricity payments for water supply, disposal stations, and street lights. ADCG Ayub Bukhari briefed the committee on actions taken against non-customs vehicles, anti-narcotics efforts, madrassa registration, mini petrol pumps, and gas decontamination initiatives.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthen law enforcement and improve public services in Sialkot district.