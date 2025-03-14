Open Menu

DC Orders Intensifying Crackdown On Human Trafficking, Begging, Power Theft

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM

DC orders intensifying crackdown on human trafficking, begging, power theft

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial directed the FIA to launch an awareness campaign against illegal immigration and take strict action against human traffickers.

He also instructed the Traffic Police to conduct programs in colleges to educate students about traffic rules and the dangers of over-speeding. A crackdown against underage and unlicensed drivers was ordered.

The second meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) in this regard was held under the chairmanship of DC Zulqarnain Langrial at his office, which was also attended by Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Umair, SP Investigation Usman Saifi, ADCG Ayub Bukhari, AC Anum Babar, and representatives from FIA, Local Government, Traffic Police, Social Welfare, Customs, GEPCO, and Civil Defence.

The DC ordered intensifying the anti-begging campaign, revealing that 300 beggars had been arrested under the Beggars Act, with FIRs registered against 25 individuals.

He urged random checks at begging hotspots and follow-up action against repeat offenders.

Regarding electricity dues, DC Langrial instructed the District Council and Municipal Committees to expedite payments to GEPCO through self-generated funds. He assured full cooperation from the district administration and police in combating power theft, aiming to further reduce Sialkot’s line losses, currently under 5%, by June. FIRs will be registered against all identified power thieves.

Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar was tasked with collaborating with local authorities to draft a plan for settling electricity payments for water supply, disposal stations, and street lights. ADCG Ayub Bukhari briefed the committee on actions taken against non-customs vehicles, anti-narcotics efforts, madrassa registration, mini petrol pumps, and gas decontamination initiatives.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthen law enforcement and improve public services in Sialkot district.

Recent Stories

Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED3 ..

Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024

11 minutes ago
 Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on J ..

Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billio ..

Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billion in February

26 minutes ago
 MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to ..

MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to launch tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

56 minutes ago
 Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

56 minutes ago
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 ..

International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan

1 hour ago
 DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 airc ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln

1 hour ago
 Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest i ..

Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gather ..

UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..

2 hours ago
 Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Gal ..

Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings bey ..

Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan