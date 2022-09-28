UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Intensifying Operation Against Dengue

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 04:20 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali has directed the health department officials to intensify their operations to prevent dengue in the district , here on Wednesday. He said that cases would be registered against the area people from where dengue larvae would be found.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for Anti-dengue. Officers of all departments concerned including health and education were present in the meeting.

The DC said that inspections would be carried out at tire shops, nurseries, public parks and other places including commercial areas.

He said that the indoor and outdoor teams should be closely monitored and in this regard negligence will not be tolerated.

He ordered for speeding up the surveillance activities in the field.

Deputy Commissioner said that all the departments should regularly report their activities through Android mobile phones.

In the meeting, District Officer Health Dr. Mohammad Tariq presented the report of surveillance activities.

