DC orders intensifying preventive measures against dengue

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 06:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed all departments concerned to intensify the preventive measures for complete elimination of dengue in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed all departments concerned to intensify the preventive measures for complete elimination of dengue in the district.

In this regard, the slightest negligence or inattention would not be tolerated, he warned.

Presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for anti-dengue campaign, he reviewed the progress on implementation of the anti-dengue campaign on Monday and said that the district heads of all departments should fulfill their responsibilities for prevention of dengue and in case of negligence they would be held responsible.

He said that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was directly checking anti-dengue measures because it was very important to prevent the spread of dengue during current season.

He said that there should be no flaw in preventive measures against dengue and directed to accelerate activities of surveillance in the field. He said that possible sources of dengue larvae breeding should not be overlooked. Cemeteries, junkyards, plant nurseries, tyre shops and other sources should also be checked regularly, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that all departments should report their activities regularly through Android Phones.During the meeting, District Health officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmed briefed about the results of surveillance activities while Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Assistant Commissioners and District Departmental officers were also present.

