DC Orders Intensifying Surveillance To Prevent Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr, while chairing the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention here on Friday, ordered for intensifying surveillance to prevent dengue spread in the district.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Faisal Waheed, District Health Officer Dr. Riaz Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Irum Shehzadi, Assistant Commissioner Kahror Pacca Ashraf Saleh, Assistant Commissioner Dunyapur Anam Saghir Bajwa, and other relevant officials.

The CEO health briefed the attendees on both indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance activities and outlined the ongoing dengue prevention efforts. The briefing highlighted that, as part of the anti-dengue measures, 40 FIRs [first information reports] were registered, 1,495 warning notices issued and 36 buildings sealed for non-compliance.

DC Abdul Rauf said the current weather condition was highly conducive to breeding of dengue larvae. He directed the anti-dengue teams to intensify surveillance operations on a daily basis and improve the efficiency of their efforts. He stressed the importance of regular larvaciding activities in cemeteries, junkyards, tyre shops, water ponds, and under-construction buildings to curb the spread of dengue.

The DC directed all departments to work collaboratively to ensure elimination of dengue. He also issued a stern warning, stating that any negligence in dengue prevention measures would not be tolerated.

