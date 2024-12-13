DC Orders Khanewal-Kabirwala Road, CTD Office Completion By June 30
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman Friday inspected ongoing work on a Rs 644 million mega road project from Khanewal to Kabirwala and ongoing construction of the Khanewal office of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and directed officials to complete the two projects by June 30, 2025.
During her visit to the site of the Khanewal-Kabirwala road on Kabirwala side, Salma Suleman said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had ordered completion of development projects within the specified period and officials concerned should speed up work to achieve targets without compromising on quality of work and materials.
She was accompanied by Director Development Shahid Rehman and Assistant Commissioner Raheel Mirza.
The executive engineer highways briefed the DC on pace of development and completion deadline.
The DC said that the project should be completed by June 30 next year to resolve the longstanding problem commuters had been facing since long. She also visited the under construction office of CTD in Khanewal.
Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman and the executive engineer buildings informed the DC that the CTD office was in the final stages of completion, adding that 89 per cent of funds had been utilised.
The DC directed buildings department officials to hand over the building after it's completion to CTD on or before June 30.
