DC orders LRC officials to shun go-slow attitude, facilitate people

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen Tuesday ordered Land Record Centre (LRC) officials to shun go-slow attitude and be swift in resolving problems of the people without making them wait for hours.

During a surprise visit to LRC and Tahsil Complex, the DC took notice of the lethargic attitude of the LRC staff and ordered SCI Asif to scan all the approved transfer cases and finalize list of Block Khewat in accordance of Mauzas concerned within next three days.

Moreover, the pending transfer cases be scanned and reported to the quarters concerned, he added and warned that no official should be found to be causing troubles for the people.

He ordered repair of lights and CCTV cameras at the earliest and asked LRC officials to get estimate prepared for the building repair. Tareen also took notice of the absence of LRC Incharge and ordered that from now onward the officials would convey information regarding leave to the DC office.

At tahsil complex, he asked tahsildar Sahabzada Zafar Maharvi to improve cleanliness of the premises, place benches in verahdah for people, replace the broken doors, and install water coolers.