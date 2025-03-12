DC Orders Making City More Beautiful, Green
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the measures taken to beautify and make the city greener.
The DC said that evergreen and seasonal flowering plants should be planted in green belts and the plants should be watered regularly. Relevant institutions should provide services in this regard. He further said that the fountains installed in the city should be made functional and maintained.
The Deputy Commissioner said that street lights should be kept functional. He said that monuments should be installed to further enhance the beauty of the city. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, DG Parks and Horticulture Authority, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Deputy Director Development, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Chief Officer District Council, and other officers of relevant departments attended the meeting.
