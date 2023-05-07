DC orders making water filtration plants functional

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar directed all assistant commissioners on Sunday to take appropriate steps for making functional all water filtration plants in Faisalabad in 15 days.

Chairing a meeting here, he said the government was committed to providing all basic needs to masses at their doorsteps.

He also appealed to local philanthropists to take responsibility of maintenance of the plants so that people could get maximum benefit in the form of potable drinking water free of cost.