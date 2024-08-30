DC orders making water filtration plants functional

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir has ordered nonfunctional water filtration plants functional within 10-days across the district.

Presiding over a meeting here Friday, he instructed the municipal committees to provide certificates and photo evidence of functionalizing the plants.

He also directed holding a survey of the plants through the staff of the revenue department and after functionalizing the plants, hand over their control to municipal corporation and district council.

He said that third party evaluation would be made for all functional water plants.

The DC also announced plans to install 2 RO plants in the Makuana area and directed taking people as well as traders on board in this regard.