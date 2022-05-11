DC orders measures against dengue

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joiya has directed the officers of departments concerned to take all necessary measures for elimination of dengue larvae

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joiya has directed the officers of departments concerned to take all necessary measures for elimination of dengue larvae.

Presiding over an anti-dengue meeting here on Wednesday, he reviewed the arrangements for elimination of dengue from the district.

The DC said weather was favorable now for dengue growth; therefore, officers of Health Department and Metropolitan Corporation should take all necessary steps for the purpose.

Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr Sohail Asghar, Focal Person Dr Tariq Hassan and officers of departments concerned also attended the meeting.

The DC also directed the Health Department officers to monitor the situation and play their role for taking all necessary measures.

The CEO Health briefed the meeting about the initiatives taken by the department regarding elimination of dengue.