DC orders measures for dengue control in district

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal has directed all departments concerned to take measures for controlling dengue virus effectively.

He was presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control.

The meeting was attended by officers of health, education, social welfare, municipal corporation, agriculture, livestock and other departments.

The Health Department chief executive officer (CEO) presented progress report on dengue control.

The DC said that dengue control teams were working in the field so that dengue larvae growth could not curbed in the area. He ordered for holding meetings of tehsil emergency response committees.

He asked citizens to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for controlling dengue fever.