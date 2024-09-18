DC Orders Measures To Control Dengue Larvae Growth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed that all the departments concerned should intensify preventive measures to control growth of dengue larvae in the district as the current weather is most favorable for its growth and spread.
Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that minor nature negligence or carelessness in this regard would not be tolerated.
He said that it was very important to stop the outbreak of dengue in the current season and there should be no slack in preventive measures.
The DC directed to speed up surveillance in the field and said that in addition to cemeteries, junkyards, plant nurseries and other sources, gaps and holes in trees should be well closed.
The meeting was attended by the CEO Health Dr. Asfandyar, Assistant Commissioner City Faisal Ahmed and other officers.
