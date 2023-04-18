UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Month-long Dengue Surveillance Emergency In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Tuesday ordered a month-long dengue surveillance emergency with direction to officials to expedite inspections on a war footing and seek explanations from heads of departments on their failure to comply with SOPs meant for prevention of dengue-carrying mosquitoes in their office premises.

DC also directed agriculture extension officials to reach out to farmers and expedite extending guidelines to farmers on how to negotiate with the climate change phenomenon to maintain higher production patterns and speed up the cotton sowing drive. He also directed officials to move out in the field and check the elements involved in selling fake seeds to farmers.

Presiding over meetings here Tuesday, DC asked the district transport authority to ensure that transporters do not overcharge commuters during Eid days and make frequent visits along with traffic police to check violations and penalize violators.

In a meeting of the district emergency response committee, DC ordered a one-month-long dengue emergency in the district binding officials to continue inspections of junkyards, private and public buildings, service stations, graveyards, and other places on a war footing.

He said that commercial properties be sealed and FIRs be got registered in case of the presence of dengue larvae.

