DC orders more surveillance to combat dengue menace

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir directed the anti-dengue teams to ensure indoor and outdoor surveillance to combat this menace amicably by eliminating dengue breeding spots in the district.

Chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee on Wednesday, the DC issued guidelines to the Health and Municipal Departments for strict implementation of anti-dengue measures.

He said that zero tolerance would be adopted against negligence in dengue prevention. Hence, all dengue-related complaints on the online portal must be resolved within the given timeframe. False or fabricated reports regarding dengue surveillance and eradication would not be tolerated, he added.

He said that the government was committed to use all available resources to eliminate dengue breeding grounds. Therefore, all departments must remain vigilant and their field teams should actively monitor high-risk areas, he said and directed Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to ensure proper cleaning and water drainage in streets and residential areas.

He also directed the heads of educational institutions to clear standing water from rooftops of their buildings to prevent mosquito breeding.

The DC further said that four dengue cases were reported during last three months. Hence, proactive measures are being taken before the outbreak escalates.

He also appealed to the masses to take precautionary and covering water containers besides eliminating stagnant water and keeping their homes and surroundings clean to prevent mosquito breeding.

Assistant commissioners, health officials and representatives from other relevant departments were also present in the meeting.