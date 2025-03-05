Open Menu

DC Orders More Surveillance To Combat Dengue Menace

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM

DC orders more surveillance to combat dengue menace

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir directed the anti-dengue teams to ensure indoor and outdoor surveillance to combat this menace amicably by eliminating dengue breeding spots in the district.

Chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee on Wednesday, the DC issued guidelines to the Health and Municipal Departments for strict implementation of anti-dengue measures.

He said that zero tolerance would be adopted against negligence in dengue prevention. Hence, all dengue-related complaints on the online portal must be resolved within the given timeframe. False or fabricated reports regarding dengue surveillance and eradication would not be tolerated, he added.

He said that the government was committed to use all available resources to eliminate dengue breeding grounds. Therefore, all departments must remain vigilant and their field teams should actively monitor high-risk areas, he said and directed Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to ensure proper cleaning and water drainage in streets and residential areas.

He also directed the heads of educational institutions to clear standing water from rooftops of their buildings to prevent mosquito breeding.

The DC further said that four dengue cases were reported during last three months. Hence, proactive measures are being taken before the outbreak escalates.

He also appealed to the masses to take precautionary and covering water containers besides eliminating stagnant water and keeping their homes and surroundings clean to prevent mosquito breeding.

Assistant commissioners, health officials and representatives from other relevant departments were also present in the meeting.

Recent Stories

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

37 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

1 hour ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

2 hours ago
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

2 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

2 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

3 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

3 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan