DC orders parking company to increase parking lots

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the officers concerned to increase the number of parking lots in the city from 45 to 65 under the auspices of Faisalabad Parking Company.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the board of Directors of Faisalabad Parking Company in his office here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Afifa Shajia, President Anjuman Tajran Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sika, Traffic Police, Local Government and officer from departments concerned were also present.

Reviewing the performance of parking company, the Deputy Commissioner said that parking system should be made more systematic and comprehensive as per the needs of citizens. He said the purpose of setting up parking company was to provide good service to the people so that they would not have to worry about the safety of their vehicles besides parking in public places in an orderly manner.

He directed the head of parking company to keep the management and financial matter of the company in order. He stressed the need for modernizing the parking system by utilizing all available resources wisely.

He also directed to provide comprehensive details on financial matters and directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance to investigate the company's expenditure and conduct an audit of the company's overall performance.

President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka urged the parking company to further improve the quality of services and assuredits cooperation in resolving some of the issues that stand in the way ofthis important initiative for the convenience of citizens.